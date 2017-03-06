Warmer with a few storms Weather Warmer with a Few Storms... More "SPRING" for Spring break this week! But first... warm with chances for storms.

Stronger south winds have pumped up the Gulf moisture this morning. there will still be a few showers (esp east) and pockets of drizzle. By afternoon, clouds should break from DFW west and highs will get into the low 80s, with 70s east (more clouds). It should be shower free as well with a strong cap in place.

A COLD FRONT late tonight will help trigger a short line of showers/storms....and some could be strong mainly to the North & east of Dallas. Time frame is midnight-6am with a few storm lingering until 8am SE.

Skies clear quickly Tuesday with highs near 70. Pretty nice day. Winds will diminish PM as well.

After a cool start in the 40s Wednesday, we bounce back into the 70s with a south breeze.

Clouds will roll in Thursday (20% showers) as more moisture invades. That will push us back into the low 80s Friday with warm, humid conditions in place.

Next front is saturday PM-eve with more showers/storms possible before drying out again Sunday. Typical early spring!