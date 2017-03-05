Rain and clouds for your Sunday forecast Weather Rain and clouds for your Sunday forecast There is a 20-30% chance of rain today as on-and-off showers continue moving NE through the area. Good news is that none of it is severe, bad news is that it will make for a more Seattle-esque feel to your Sunday. Temps will reach the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Tonight, back down into the 50s with sprinkles and light rain. Watch out for the morning commute on Monday as showers could be lingering in the area. One or two thunderstorms can't be ruled out by Monday afternoon with highs in th

There is a 20-30% chance of rain today as on-and-off showers continue moving NE through the area. Good news is that none of it is severe, bad news is that it will make for a more Seattle-esque feel to your Sunday. Temps will reach the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.



Tonight, back down into the 50s with sprinkles and light rain.



Watch out for the morning commute on Monday as showers could be lingering in the area. One or two thunderstorms can't be ruled out by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.



A cold front passes through Monday evening into Tuesday morning, bringing a 40% chance of storms to the area. Showers should clear by Tuesday late morning, finally returning sun to the area and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.