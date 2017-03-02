Another day in the 60s, but with one change... Weather Another day in the 60s, but with one change... Just like yesterday, Thursday will bring temps back into the mid 60s by midday after a chilly start. Instead of breezy conditions, winds will be light, switching form the NE eventually to the E and then finally the SE by morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow brings upper 60s with continued sunshine and dry conditions, but a system breaks the pattern by the weekend bringing chances of rain back into the mix with highs in the 60s and 70s and 20-30% chances for rain, with the best chances being south of the Metroplex.

Still not warm enough for you? Temps will reach almost 80 degrees Monday, but dryer air will move back in by midweek and drop us back down into the low 70s.