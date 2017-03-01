Welcome to Meteorological Spring!

March heads in more like a "large cat" than a LION! LOL

Lots of WIND behind a cold front this morning. Gusts will be over 30 mph as temps fall into the 50s, then rebound into the mid 60s with full sunshine.

Wind diminish tonight...and temps will dip into the 30s by morning most areas...even a few spots up north near freezing.

A beautiful day for Thursday, with sunny skies, light winds and "near normal" temps in the low to mid 60s again.

Even Friday looks similar, with a chilly start followed by a milder afternoon with just a few clouds.

Murphy's Law says the weekend must be ready to change! South winds will really kick back by Saturday afternoon, with mainly overcast skies and even though temps will be in the lower 60s..a "cool" feel to the air.

Sunday will be windy and milder with mostly cloudy skies again, with low shower chances. highs low 70s.

By Monday, it's back to warmth ahead of a cold front that may arrive Tuesday,. A few storms are possible as we head back near 80 degrees. Assuming the front heads in, we dry out and drop back Tuesday. If not...we'll have to add some showers/storms back in that day.