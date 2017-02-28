Big FLIP coming next 24 Hours!

One last "80" to end the warmest February on record!

Gusty south winds will keep humidity high today, combined with some PM sun...and voila...temps again in the 80s for the 14th time this winter season! We may see a little drizzle this morning (esp east), but otherwise, precipitation chances are low today. Maybe a stray shower east. A strong CAP of warm air will be in place, so storm chances are minimal.

Tonight, a cold front plows in after midnight. That combined with an upper level disturbance MAY break to cap...but even that isn't guaranteed. Best chances will be from I-35E and east from midnight through 5am. IF storms form, they could have high winds.

By morning, strong NORTH winds will blow ushering in cooler air. It will turn mostly sunny, so temps will still be "normal" for March 1st in the low to mid 60s.

After a chilly start in the 30s, Thursday looks very nice! Sunny, pleasant low 60s. Friday is nice as well in the mid 60s.

By the weekend, strong south winds pick up. Initially dry with just clouds Saturday...they will increase moisture by Sunday-Monday with low shower chances and temps back into the 70s.