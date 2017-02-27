Storms drop hail in parts of the Metroplex

- There are a couple of storms producing hail in the Metroplex.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Kaufman County until 12:30 p.m.

The storm is the same one that dropped dime and quarter-sized hail on Waxahachie around 11 a.m.

There’s also a new cell developing south of Mesquite.

Evan said the afternoon storm coverage is still only about 30 percent with the best chances from the Metroplex east and north. Hail is the main threat.

