Storms drop hail in parts of the Metroplex

Photos by FOX 4 viewer Rosie Alor in Waxahachie.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Feb 27 2017

Updated:Feb 27 2017 12:04PM CST

DALLAS - There are a couple of storms producing hail in the Metroplex.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Kaufman County until 12:30 p.m.

The storm is the same one that dropped dime and quarter-sized hail on Waxahachie around 11 a.m.

There’s also a new cell developing south of Mesquite.

Evan said the afternoon storm coverage is still only about 30 percent with the best chances from the Metroplex east and north. Hail is the main threat.

