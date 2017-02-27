And now? Back to Warmth For TWO Days!

Briefly back to SPRING, before a little March madness!

Much more humid today as a warm front pushes in from the south. Until the front moves through this afternoon, there is the chance for a few showers or storms, and some could produce hail similar to last night. Best chances are later this morning through early afternoon...and then we head into the 70s with gusty south winds. Areas south will even hit 80.

Tonight stays very warm and humid in the 60s.

After low clouds Tuesday AM, we head into the low 80s (even mid 80s west) with gusty south winds. A strong CAP will be in place, so only a low chance for storms exists..mainly east of Dallas PM.

A cold front will move in overnight, with a better chance for showers or storms...once again mainly from Dallas east where a few could be severe (wind, hail).

Wednesday is windy and COOL for March 1st with highs at or below normal, and lows in the 30s by Thursday morning!

The rest of the week is seasonal...highs in the 60s, although south winds return for the weekend with more clouds and eventually 70s back by Sunday.