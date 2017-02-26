Clouds are on the increase... and so are the rain chances! Weather Clouds are on the increase... and so are the rain chances! We'll start the day off with blue skies and temps in the 40s, but clouds will quickly move in as the day progresses, eventually even seeing showers and thunderstorms forming by early-afternoon. Best chances for coverage will be east of the Metroplex, but we can't rule out a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s and winds will be out of the south 12-22 mph. Tonight, continued on-and-off rain and thunder, especially east, but waning by morning. Lows will be in the 50s and upper 40s. Monday

Monday brings 70s and possibly 80s to the area with a few stray showers and more sunshine.



Tuesday brings the chance of strong storms NE of the area, with highs in the 70s.