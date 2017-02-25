Back to Winter, then a taste of Spring! Weather Back to Winter, then a taste of Spring! After the record-breaking temperatures that we saw this week... the weekend starts with sub-seasonable temperatures with highs only in the mid 50s for much of North Texas. We'll keep things dry and sunny all the way through the afternoon with light north winds 8-12 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds with temps back into the upper 30s and low 40s, but we should stay above freezing. Sunday brings increasing clouds, increasing temps, and an increased chance for rain. Temps in the afternoon increase

Tonight, increasing clouds with temps back into the upper 30s and low 40s, but we should stay above freezing.



Sunday brings increasing clouds, increasing temps, and an increased chance for rain. Temps in the afternoon increase into the mid 60s, but chances for rain increas to 20-40%, especially east. Showers and storms continue through late evening.



The beginning of the workweek starts off with rain and storms and highs in the 70s, but another system drags us back to seasonable 60s by midweek with drier weather.