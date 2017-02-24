Get The Jackets Out!

A "little" taste of winter, before another FLIP!

A strong cold front is moving through with gusty NW winds. While it won't be "cold" this morning, you will notice the cooling by midday...as temps will be more than 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. We've actually lowered highs into the 60s (70s south, near 60 north).

A second surge of chilly air heads in overnight with a cold breeze in the 30s Saturday morning and highs only in the 50s even with sunshine.

Sunday starts the "flip". STRONG winds will kick in from the SE as clouds increase. While PM temps will get into the 60s...it will feel cool with the wind. There will also be a few showers/storms from the afternoon into the nighttime hours.

Monday will warm again into the 70s as clouds break up. We could again see 80 Tuesday with south winds. The big question for that day is whether we will see storms or not. It does appear at least areas from DFW east may see a few strong to severe storms, although it's not a gimme yet.