Ready for a little crazy weather? Weather Ready for a little Crazy Weather? Here we go again! From insane warmth...to chill...to storms!

Here we go again! From insane warmth...to chill...to storms!

Let's go for 90 today, shall we? The DRY line will get a little closer this afternoon (Fort Worth) which will push temps into low 90s from FTW west and mid to upper 80s from Dallas east. The record is 86, so we'll break that easily. With gusty winds, there is a fire risk PM. We'll also see some high clouds as the day rolls on.

A COLD FRONT will be through by daybreak. NW winds will be brisk Friday, although it won't be that cold...still near 70 (60s north).

The colder air arrives at night...so Saturday morning will be in the 30s and the daytime hours won't get out of the 50s, even with sun.

Sunday's forecast has changed a bit...as a stronger disturbance moves in. Increasing clouds will keep temps in the 60s as showers/storms develop PM and evening hours. A few may produce gusty winds and small hail (non-severe).

Once that pulls through, Monday should be tranquil and mild before another fast warm-up Tuesday. It's still a question how much moisture/lift will be around for storms, but there could be some PM-night.

Yet another cold front will cool us off by mid-week.