Move over MAY...here comes February!

Records will fall...before temperatures will fall!

Today's high in the 80s (after a cool start) will make for the most 80 degree readings in a winter. We'll also get it with sunshine and light winds.

Tomorrow, we get stronger winds...which mean a milder night and very warm mid to upper 80s. The record high is ONLY 86 and we should tie or break it. Western areas may hit 90 near a dry line.

A cold front blows in Friday...although not really "cold" to start. We'll still get into low 70s before colder air kicks in Friday night.

The one COOL day is Saturday. Some areas up north in the 30s early and even with mostly sunny skies...only upper 50s to near 60 in the afternoon.

South winds kick up again Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds. highs may get back near 70.

South winds get stronger Mon-Tue, so 70s to near 80 are again likely. Not too many showers are indicated, until a cold front Tuesday night...with some showers and stronger storms possible.