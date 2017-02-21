Winter Still on Vacation!

Bring On Spring! (But no severe weather, please)

After a foggy start (mainly Dallas EAST), skies will clear out to a nice NW breeze and mild 70s. The EXCEPTIONS will be far eastern areas that will take until noon or so to get rid of the low clouds. You will stay in the 60s.

We warm up tomorrow with dry air from a cool 45-50 in the morning, to the low 80s by afternoon! The warming continues Thursday into the mid 80s with gusty winds ahead of a cold front. Some Western areas will again touch 90.

The cold front Friday will be DRY. Initially it won't be that cool (near 70) with 70s south and 60s north HOWEVER the surge of cooler air kicks in at night...so Saturday will see highs BELOW NORMAL. Only near 60.

Winds swing back to the south Sunday with increasing clouds and 60s. A few showers at night and into Monday as we again warm back up with mild air ahead of the next front mid-week.