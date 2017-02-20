Drying Out...Warming UP!

When the RAIN goes away, SPRING comes out to play!

A little dreary to start President's Day with rain still lingering this morning from roughly the Metroplex east. Nothing strong though. As the morning wears on, rain will become spottier and shift into eastern areas...with skies actually starting to clear from west to east PM hours. Temps should get back close to 70 or a bit above.

A cold front (weak) will move through tonight, clearing skies. That sets us up for a very mild Tuesday. Expect generally sunny skies and temps back in the 70s with a north breeze.

By Wednesday, a SW wind starts back and that will warm most areas past 80, especially west where mid 80s will be common. It turns WINDY by Thursday and very warm. Mid 80s. Even 90 west!

Next cold front is Friday, but of Pacific origin, so highs won't be too cold. Still about 70 with 60s north.

Saturday may be the coolest day. Actually "normal"! Low 60s with increasing clouds and wind Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That is a little stronger and may produce some PM showers or a few t-storms.