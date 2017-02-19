Foggy then storms for your Sunday forecast Weather Foggy then storms for your Sunday forecast Morning patchy fog should clear out by lunch, but the extra clouds and fog may keep us almost ten degrees cooler in some spots than we were yesterday. Instead of highs in the 80s, we'll top out in the 70s this afternoon. There may be some moisture out ahead of a cold front that could give us 20-40% chance of rain this afternoon, but the real show happens overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe (largest threat being damaging winds) especially to ou

Morning patchy fog should clear out by lunch, but the extra clouds and fog may keep us almost ten degrees cooler in some spots than we were yesterday. Instead of highs in the 80s, we'll top out in the 70s this afternoon.



There may be some moisture out ahead of a cold front that could give us 20-40% chance of rain this afternoon, but the real show happens overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe (largest threat being damaging winds) especially to our west.



While the models aren't as favorable for widespread coverage as they were in earlier runs, there will be 40-60% coverage overnight tonight into tomorrow. The heaviest rain will fall east of the Metroplex through tomorrow AM.



We dry out Monday afternoon and stay dry all through the workweek. Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday, and dropping to the 60s by Friday into the weekend.