Back to Spring-like Weather...and RAIN!

Warmer...then WETTER!

We continue to watch an upper level low to our west, as it has spun up some showers this AM that will track east of Dallas.The clouds will thin out PM, allowing us to warm to around 70. Between some heating, and the upper level pocket of colder air...another isolated shower can't be ruled out PM.

Tonight stays mild with a south breeze and low clouds forming...which will linger into Saturday morning. When those burn off, we'll warm well into the 70s with some areas SW hitting 80 degrees. The one EXCEPTION will be counties NE of Dallas which may keep clouds longer, and stay closer to 70.

Sunday is windy and more humid with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs again into the 70s. Showers and storms are possible west of DFW later in the afternoon...but BEST rain coverage will be Sunday night (80%) with a few gusty storms and some heavy rain possible.

That looks to exit Monday morning, with just cloudy skies the rest of the day. The entire system should be gone by Tuesday, and mild to warm weather is expected through Thursday. Highs in the 70s...with 80 possible by Thursday ahead of a cold front that will drop us back late next week.