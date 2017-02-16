From Cold to Warm...to WET!

Winter ends...spring is back! (ok, in this forecast!)

After a cold start this morning, we rebound nicely into the mid 60s with sun and some high clouds later today.

A disturbance spins in Friday with more clouds (and an isolated shower...mainly SE). That means overnight temps won't be as cold, and daytime highs may actually be a hair milder (near 70) with some expected breaks in the clouds and a south wind.

That same south wind will bring in higher humidity for the weekend, as well as very warm readings again...well into the 70s. Low clouds saturday AM will break for sun, ALTHOUGH areas to the NE of Dallas may stay cooler 60s)as the clouds will linger longer.

By Sunday, we watch a rather potent change in the atmosphere develop. South winds at all levels will bring in Gulf moisture resulting in showers and storms by Sunday evening...spreading across NTX Sunday night...and into Monday. The indications are for more of a heavy rain event rather than a severe weather threat. Once again multi-inch rainfalls could be possible.

This storm will exit Tuesday morning, with warm weather again returning by mid-week. Even 80s will again be possible!