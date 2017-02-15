Drying Out and Warming Up!

Some FINE February weather to finish the week!

Just a lingering chill this morning with a NW breeze. Sunshine will warm us back into the upper 50s to near 60 (normal) by afternoon.

After one last chilly night in the 30s with light winds, we rebound Thursday into the 60s with just some cirrus clouds in the afternoon.

An upper level low pressure area with minimal moisture will move in Friday. Always a bit leery because these can create clouds as they move into Texas...we'll still leave in a 20% coverage of a shower (mainly SE) in case it ends up a little stronger. Either way, still mild in the 60s.

As it pulls away, it will be a very warm and increasingly humid weekend. Partly sunny Saturday...mid 70s. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of a very deep fetch of tropical moisture.

Rain and t-storm chances will increase Sunday night into Monday. The current forecast orientation of the moisture would favor heavy rain and some strong storms BUT NOT a major severe weather situation, which would be a better case scenario. Some showers may linger into Tuesday before exiting.