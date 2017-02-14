Falling in LOVE with FALLING Rain and Falling Temperatures!

A windy, raw day in store as heavy rain crosses the area early this morning. The good news is that the heaviest should end by late AM. A wind blown lighter rain is possible this afternoon esp. from the Metroplex north, while southern areas stay overcast. Any rain ends quickly this eve...and mainly just northern areas. Temps stay in the 40s pretty much all day.

Skies clear overnight with brisk 30s by morning turning to a more pleasant February day tomorrow with sun and upper 50s.

Even milder air in store Thursday with sun and a few high clouds PM.

We do have an upper level low that will glance the area Friday with mostly cloudy skies and even an isolated shower. Still mild in the 60s.

This weekend will be warmer and more humid. 70s Saturday and Sunday however a very strong disturbance will move in from the west Sunday night-Monday with fairly widespread rain and storms...some may be strong to severe.