Ready For Rain?!

Watching Wet Weather...

It will be cooler, but not cold today as clouds have taken over. Some light showers will be possible this morning as a disturbance heads in. It will exit this afternoon with just cloudy skies and temps near 60 HOWEVER areas to the west of FTW may see new showers approach from the west.

RAIN will head toward NTX overnight into Tuesday AM from west to east. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow AM through noon (many areas getting an inch). Temps will start in the 40s and STAY in the 40s all day with gusty north winds. Brrr.....

Rain coverage will taper off later Tue into Tue evening BUT some light rain will persist from DFW N & E through about midnight before exiting.

Wednesday will see skies clear, and a cool breeze with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks nice with just some PM cirrus clouds...highs in the mid 60s.

An upper level storm will slide into South Texas Friday, and we will likely get brushed by clouds. At this time, we'll keep the forecast DRY but will watch for the possibility of a few showers SE for now.

This weekend is WARM again. Well into the 70s Saturday with a south breeze and more HUMID Sunday. A very strong upper level system will head in Sunday PM-night and there is the strong likelihood of showers and storms. Some may end up being severe, so we'll have to watch closely...