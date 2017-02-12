Cold front Sunday morning brings cooler temps, but we're still warmer than average Weather Cold front Sunday morning brings cooler temps, but we're still warmer than average A cold front moving through the area this morning is going to make a big difference in temps this afternoon. Instead of getting up to nearly 90° like we did yesterday, today will bring temps only in the 60s... which is still above normal for this time of year. Winds will howl behind the front out of the north form 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Tonight, back down into the 40s with winds subsiding to 10-20 mph and increasing clouds. Could be some spotty drizzle Monday morning with highs in t

A cold front moving through the area this morning is going to make a big difference in temps this afternoon. Instead of getting up to nearly 90° like we did yesterday, today will bring temps only in the 60s... which is still above normal for this time of year. Winds will howl behind the front out of the north form 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.



Tonight, back down into the 40s with winds subsiding to 10-20 mph and increasing clouds.



Could be some spotty drizzle Monday morning with highs in the afternoon only reaching into the 50s, but it's Monday night into Valentines Day when the REAL rain chances return. Most, if not all, of North Texas will see rain Tuesday with highs only in the 40s.