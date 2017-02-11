WARM start to your weekend Weather WARM start to your weekend Warm to start, and borderline HOT to finish. Temps will start this morning in the 60s and end in the mid 80s by the afternoon. More clouds than sun for areas east, but areas west will see plentiful sunshine. Dry weather and breezy to windy conditions mean areas west will be under a Red Flag Warning through this evening. Winds will be out of the SW 12-22 mph. Tonight, temps will get down into the upper 50s and low 60s with subsiding winds. Tomorrow morning brings a cold front into North Texas w

Tonight, temps will get down into the upper 50s and low 60s with subsiding winds.



Tomorrow morning brings a cold front into North Texas with winds kicking up and temps trending down. Morning highs will be in the low 60s, then it's only down from there into the 50s by the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a stray shower, but the winds will be the real story out of the north 15-30 mph.



