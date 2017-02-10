Wild Weekend Ahead!

Warm...warmer...cool...cooler...wet...wetter!

South winds will pump temps up into the low 70s today after a cool start. The only area of concern would be south/east where low clouds may creep in this morning. Otherwise just a few clouds today.

South winds continue tonight and Saturday, keeping lows quite mild (above 60) and highs well into the 80s...with a few western areas still near 90 tomorrow! There will be LOW CLOUDS in the morning before sun takes over PM.

Sunday still has a stronger cold front very early in the day. Highs will be in the morning before falling into the 50s most areas (except SE) in the afternoon. mostly cloudy skies...just a low shower chance east.

The only change we are making is to delay the onset of the main rain event until Monday afternoon west and area wide Monday night into Tuesday. it will be quite cool as well, with highs generally in the 40s for Valentine's Day before the storm exits Wednesday AM, and we slowly warm up later next week. Some rain will be moderate to heavy, but we need it!