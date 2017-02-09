Warmer End To the week...then?

Up, up...down, down....rain, rain. Seems easy, right?

After a cold start in the 30s with a slight breeze, we'll turn mostly sunny and pleasantly "normal' this afternoon with highs near 60.

Winds turn SE tonight and get stronger Friday from the south. That will warm us up from the chilly 40s into the low 70s PM with just a few clouds.

South winds blow Saturday...into Sunday AM, which means a VERY WARM start to the weekend. Highs STILL in the mid 80s Saturday, with some areas west near 90! Eastern areas will have low clouds to burn off (and humidity) which will keep highs in the low 80s for y'all.

By Sunday, a cold front drops in EARLY. Temps start in the 60s then fall into the upper 50s PM with gusty north winds and a few showers (mainly east).

As the front stalls...a SLOW MOVING storm will approach from the west and keep a chance for RAIN Monday into Tuesday. With clouds, highs will struggle to get much above 50, with even some 40s west/north.

The biggest QUESTION is the speed of the storm. If it slows, rain could linger into Wednesday...right now the thinking is that is exits by then. Either way...more change is in the works!