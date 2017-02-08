Crazy Changes Every Day!

Something different every DAY! Lots of WIND headed our way!

We made a significant change in the forecast today. the cold front we expected by noon, will be here mid morning. That will stop the warmup abruptly near 70 degrees around noon, with temps falling into the 60s PM with strong NW winds. Areas to the north will only see highs in the 60s HOWEVER far southern areas will still be near 80. Other than cirrus clouds, skies will be mostly sunny.

It will be colder tonight with a north breeze. Lows in the 30s by morning now, so the warmup tomorrow will stop near 60 or even upper 50s PM.

Changes occur rapidly after that...

Friday is another WINDY afternoon with a fire risk as milder 70s reappear. Those turn into mid 80s still on saturday with a strong SSW wind. That will still push western areas to near 90!

Sunday's cold front now looks to be first thing in the morning. Based on that timing, AM temps in the 60s will be the highs as we fall into the 50s PM with gusty north winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy...and shower chances may be just eastern areas.

We stay CHILLY early next week as moisture heads back into the colder air. A decent shot at rain Monday with cool 40s to near 50. Depending on the speed of the next storm, that may or may not linger into Valentine's Day. That's still a wait and see...