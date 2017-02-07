Dry Week Continues...BUT...May Change!

A/C in February? The streak rolls on....

Another very warm start will push us into the low to mid 80s today as a DRY line moves through (drier air). Just some high clouds today, along with a grass fire risk due to the drier air.

The forecast of 80+ is similar tomorrow BUT a cold front will move through midday and shift winds to the NW. Areas north & west will likely see highs in the 70s and drop later in the day, whereas Metro south and east will again cross into the 80s.

ONE cool day Thursday with sunshine and temps closer to normal (low to mid 60s) before we start back UP again.

Gusty south winds develop Friday to push us back into the 70s.

Saturday may start with some low clouds, but those will burn off to sun and temps well above normal again! highs mid 80s with a 90 degree reading not out of the question out west.

By Sunday...the pattern starts to change. A cold front heads in by noon with a few showers or storms. It's still warm, but temps may fall later in the day and cooler air invades at night. That will be followed by a slow moving storm that will keep clouds, cooler temps and rain chances in through at least Tuesday.