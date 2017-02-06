Another Wild, Warm Week....

Crazy WARM week ahead...even the "coolest" day will still be warm for winter!

Today is the most challenging. We break it into AM vs PM and west vs east.

This morning, low clouds may produce pockets of drizzle from I-35 east in very humid air. And a few showers toward noon.

A dry line moving in from the west will dry the air out, to the point where gusty winds may produce grass fires WEST of FTW this afternoon with highs well into the 80s.

From Dallas east, clouds will break a bit...but it will be quite humid. Areas out toward Tyler may see a brief shower or storm later in the day as well with highs in the 70s.

Drier air spreads in tonight, which means Tuesday will be very WARM and DRY with a grass fire risk. Highs into the low to a few mid 80s.

Wednesday also looks warm ahead of a midday cold front. If it comes through as expected, highs will again be well into the 70s...to even low 80s south.

We finally cool back close to normal Thursday. low 60s (normal is 60).

South winds crank up Friday, taking a cool morning in the 40s back into the low 70s PM. Those same south winds will push temps well into the 80s again Saturday.

Another cold front will push through Sunday holding highs in the 60s with just a low chance for showers.