Weather

More sunshine and warmer temps for your Sunday forecast

Patchy fog to start this morning, then temps quickly warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Patchy drizzle may accompany the fog as well, but all should clear by lunchtime. Tomorrow, even warmer with more sunshine, but we can't rule out a passing shower or thunderstorm with about 20% coverage. highs should be in the mid 70s. We have 80s greeting us by Tuesday, but another system will knock us back into the 60s for the rest of the week, but we'll stay dry until the end of next week