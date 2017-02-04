Weather

Cool and Cloudy for your Saturday

Cool and cloudy for your Saturday forecast with highs in the 40s east and low 50s elsewhere. Maybe a little drizzle here and there, but most spots will remain dry.



Tonight, small chances of rain remain, temps will only drop into the upper 40s.



Tomorrow, Spring returns with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.



We continue with the warm weather through Tuesday until we see our next cold front that knocks us back into the 60s.