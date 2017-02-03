The Cold won't Hold!

Ahhh, the beauty of Texas weather. Something different EVERY day!

Today continues the chill that arrived Thursday, but with lighter winds. Clouds this morning should break up somewhat PM as winds swing to the NE and pull in slightly drier air. That will also allow us to get out of the 40s into the low 50s.

As winds swing to the SE saturday, that will pull moisture back over the colder air. That will bring back the clouds AND patches of drizzle or some very light rain. Temps will spend most of the day in the 40s...maybe squeezing back to 50 by evening.

As south winds kick in, temps will hold in the 40s to near 50 into Sunday AM. Gray skies and still patchy drizzle is possible until a WARM FRONT heads through. By late day Sunday...temps should head toward 70 degrees.

Stronger south winds will keep us in the 70s Monday. Extra humidity may also produce a passing shower or t-storm, but nothing strong or severe is expected.

Drier air spread in Tuesday as we head to 80 or above...before cooler air (but not cold) comes back mid-week.