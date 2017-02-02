Ground Hog Day Ushers in a Chill! Weather Ground Hog Day Ushers in a Chill! 30 degrees cooler? Don't be surprised! It's Texas!

Actually, highs may be MORE than 30 degrees cooler in some spots...from 80 into the 40s today with a gusty north wind. Clouds will also spill south (a little sun south/west this AM) and keep the chill locked in. Even a spit or two of drizzle east.

Friday may see the clouds break a little during the afternoon. If they do? We get into the low 50s. if not? We stay in the 40s.

Saturday sees warm air ALOFT fly over the colder surface air. That means overcast skies, with some drizzle or patchy light rain. Temps will again struggle to get out of the 40s (that is a COOLER forecast than previously).

By Sunday, a warm front should move through. Clouds will break for a south breeze PM. Although a shower can't be ruled out, it will be milder in the 60s.

Next week starts WARM and HUMID! In the 70s Monday with a few showers or a stray t-storm. By Tuesday, DRY Pacific air moves in and we jump back to near 80...before cooling back into the 50s mid week.