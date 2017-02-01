More Ups and Downs and Ups!

Fun February Fronts! THREE major changes on the way...

We start mild today with a south wind. Some low clouds will last for a couple of hours south/east of Dallas, but temps will still reach the 70s most areas and even get close to 80 again Metro. HOWEVER, a cold front will nose into areas N & W midday and keep temps in the 60s as winds switch to the north.

Tonight it gets cooler. A north breeze will pull temps back into the 40s as clouds roll back in slowly. Those clouds will thicken Thursday with some patchy drizzle or light rain (mainly from dallas east), Throw in a north wind off Arctic air in the central U.S., and temps will be hard pressed to get above 50. Most areas north will stay in the 40s! Chilly!

That colder air will last through Saturday now. Friday is just mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will see moisture return with drizzle and light showers possible. Clouds will again keep temps in the 50s.

South winds return Sunday. It will turn more humid. A few stray showers are possible as clouds break PM. Highs near 70.

Warm, humid air is around Monday, with a few showers or a brief t-storm. That air will exit Tuesday AM, with warm, DRY air by afternoon and highs again near 80 before a powerful cold front sweeps through Wednesday. Temps will again plunge later next week!