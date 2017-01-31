Spring-like End To January!

THREE February FLIPS on the way!

But first? another day of SPRING.

After a cool start, we rocket toward 80 this afternoon with sun and a decent SW to S breeze. That will create a grass fire danger, so please be careful.

One more very warm day Wednesday in the 70s with maybe a few extra clouds (mainly east) as we watch what's left of an Arctic front slowly die on its way into North Texas. Northern areas will turn a bit cooler PM.

As the front slowly slides in, clouds will take over (even a few isolated showers east into Thursday) along with MUCH COOLER temps that will only be in the low 50s. Even some 40s for highs north.

It remains mainly cloudy and cool Friday with highs again only in the low 50s. A few patches of drizzle may be possible as well.

The weekend starts gray with some showers Saturday as the front heads back north. That will lead to a much warmer Sunday. At this point, most of the showers will have moved east and any sun will push us to at least 70 or better.

Warm air is indicated to continue to START next week, although a strong cold front will blast through mid-week with VERY CHILLY (but DRY) air to follow!