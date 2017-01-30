Mid-Week Changes Lie Ahead....

First February Front on the way! (But first, some beautiful winter weather!)

Dry air plus sun plus a west wind will again equal a very mild to warm afternoon after a cool start. Expect highs in the 70s area wide.

Winds swing to the SW Tuesday which will once again warm us rapidly from a cool start into the upper 70s...some areas out west may touch 80!

We'll be watching a cold front Wednesday that will have had origins in the Arctic. It will grind to a crawl BUT still make it through Wednesday PM and night. Temps still in the 70s BUT cooling down northern areas in the afternoon.

By Thursday, most of us are in the cooler air. It won't be cold, but expect highs in the 50s to end the week (even some 40s on the Red River, with near 60 south). Skies will also turn mostly cloudy by Friday.

We'll watch a disturbance move in this weekend. The strength is still a bit iffy, but some showers will be possible from Saturday into at least the first part of Sunday.