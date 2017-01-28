Weather

Seasonable and quiet for your Saturday forecast

Mid 50s on tap yet again today, but those breezy northwest winds will make it feel more like the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine persists through Sunday and beyond with slightly warmer temps into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.



If you like the dry weather, you'll love the workweek. We have 60s and 70s all the way through next weekend.