Quiet End To January...

The Texas TWO-STEP. First it's COOL, then it's NOT!

Today starts near freezing again but it's a bit different. We will see some extra clouds later today, especially SOUTH as a disturbance slides in. Otherwise, highs will again be in the low 50s with a NW breeze.

Tonight, skies clear out, so temps will be near freezing in the morning. NW winds will pick up to a good clip in the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs mid 50s.

After another cold start Sunday, we start to moderate to near 60 with a breeze.

Winds gradually turn to the SW Mon-Tue which will warm us up rapidly with dry air. Highs well into the 60s Monday become 70s on Tuesday.

The next cold front moves through Wednesday (DRY), but with highs working back down. We'll eventually see more clouds later next week, with some low rain chances late week.