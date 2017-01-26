Quiet End To The Month!

Mother Nature...goes on Vacation! Very QUIET pattern...

A little chilly next few days as NW winds continue, albeit might lighter than yesterday. The clouds have cleared as well, so after starting near freezing, we'll head into the low 50s.

Another cold night on tap with most areas near or below freezing however some clouds will arrive to start the day from the west and linger on and off. We'll call it "partly sunny' with highs once again in the lower half of the 50s.

Winds may increase a bit this weekend as the jet stream gets stronger from the NW and continues to pull in dry air. With a slight downward "slope" of air off the Rockies, highs will warm slightly Saturday and Sunday...getting back to normal Saturday and just above 60 Sunday.

Early next week is another rapid warm-up with SW winds and temps well into the 60s Monday with 70s Tuesday to finish the month.

We will have a decent cold front arrive Wednesday with a more normal start to February, albeit dry.There are indications of a stronger storm (rain) by next weekend, but that's a LONG way from here!