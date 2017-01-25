Just a Little Chill...

Bring on...January! Dry, cool weather returns.

A little reality check as NW winds blow behind our cold front. It's not that cold this morning, but temps will struggle to get out of the 50s even with clouds yielding sun later today.

You will notice the chill by Thursday morning as most areas will be down near freezing, with sheltered locations and northern counties at or below it.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday. A nice WINTER day in the mid 50s.

With the exception of some clouds Friday, it's another pleasantly cool day in the 50s after starting near freezing again in the morning,.

One last "cool" day Saturday as early clouds exit for sun, before the pattern begins to shift again. Sunday may finish near 60 before south winds start back up next week.

temps will head into the 60s Monday, with highs near 70 Tuesday and possibly Wednesday to start February as well!