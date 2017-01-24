Just ONE Very Warm day!

Here we go again! Short sleeves in January...but only for ONE day!

Gusty SW winds will push us well into the 70s today with just some high clouds overhead. The record of 82 should be safe, but we won't be far.

One cold front this evening, followed by a second early tomorrow will cool things back down. Brisk NW breezes will keep temps steady in the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow.

The pattern of bringing in air from Canada will last the rest of the week into the weekend. Other than being on the fringe of some clouds Friday-Saturday, the weather will be seasonably cool and quiet. Highs stay in the 50s, with lows near freezing.

By early next week, we'll be back into the 60s with dry weather to start February as well.