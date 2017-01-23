Mild Mellow Monday!

A rare QUIET week? Cue the crickets :)

After winds and storms...it's a MELLOW MONDAY!

Sunny skies and a cool morning turn into a mild afternoon as winds switch to the south.

We stay milder tonight as the south wind continues into a stiff breeze Tuesday. Temps will head up rapidly midday into the mid 70s before a PACIFIC cold front heads in and slows down the rise.

On Wednesday, a second cold front will pull down more seasonal air, with highs mid to upper 50s and a noticeable NW wind.

The rest of the week features seasonably cool temps in the mid 50s and lows near or just above freezing.

There will be a reinforcing push of cool air by the weekend, so we may see lower 50s for Saturday before we head back up into next week (which looks mild and dry as well).