Wind Advisory in effect for Sunday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas until 6 p.m. this evening as winds will howl 20-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Temps will warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s, but it will feel much cooler than that due to the winds. There's only a 20% chance for rain, mainly in areas NE of the Metroplex through lunch time.

Tonight, winds will die down after sunset with a low of 41°.

Tomorrow and Tuesday brings dry and warm weather with sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s. Tuesday's cold front will be dry, but it will drop Wednesday (and beyond) temps into the low 50s.