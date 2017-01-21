More fog to start, but still warm for your Saturday forecast Weather More fog to start, but still warm for your Saturday forecast After a foggy start to your Saturday, areas east will continue to see fog until at least the lunch hour. Clouds will persist on and off throughout the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the SW 10-20 mph. There may be on and off showers into the afternoon with 20-30% coverage, increasing to 40% by the afternoon with possible thunderstorms by dinner. Tomorrow, the cold front takes it's toll, but highs should still be in the upper 50s and low 60s, but with 15

After a foggy start to your Saturday, areas east will continue to see fog until at least the lunch hour. Clouds will persist on and off throughout the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the SW 10-20 mph. There may be on and off showers into the afternoon with 20-30% coverage, increasing to 40% by the afternoon with possible thunderstorms by dinner.



Tomorrow, the cold front takes it's toll, but highs should still be in the upper 50s and low 60s, but with 15-30 mph northwest winds, it'll feel about ten degrees colder.



Temps recover into the 60s and 70s early next week, before the next dry cold front drops temps back into the 50s by midweek.