Mild Finish to The Week!

Time to dry out..and warm up!

After one last morning of clouds and fog (for some), we will clear from west to east today with temps in the 60s to near 70 as south winds pick up.

Friday will turn breezy and quite mild with some clouds, especially PM. Highs should reach the lower 70s.

The biggest question is still Saturday as a strong upper level system heads in, although the moisture needed for strong storms may stay in east Texas. We'll still maintain 30% coverage (mainly east) during the afternoon as a cold front heads in. Highs upper 60s to near 70.

It turns WINDY and cool Sunday, although the storm exits rapidly...which means we will see at least some afternoon sun. Winds will be 30+ mph and highs likely in the 50s...so quite cool.

Next week starts mild again before cooling off into the 50s mid-week and likely below normal to end the week!