Rain Continues for Some (Not All)

Still WET for many, then turning MILD for most!

After a widespread rain last night, more rain will fall for areas especially from DFW east today. Rain will be very spotty at best for areas west of FTW. One disturbance this AM will swing through...then the next one late today into the evening hours. That's when coverage will be highest. There may be many periods of just dry, cloudy weather as temps stay in the low 50s.

Rain exits east tonight however there may be areas of FOG by morning, especially west where skies may start to clear. After AM clouds, we'll see sun return from west to east PM with highs low 70s west and 60s east with a breeze.

Friday looks breezy with clouds slowly picking up. Mild near 70 as well.

We still need to watch Saturday for severe storm potential especially east of DFW as a strong cold front approaches. It's not a gimme, as moisture may be lacking...but it's still days away. Otherwise, it continues mild with upper 60s.

By Sunday, we get on the BACK side of a strong low pressure system, so expect 30+ mph winds and chilly air. Even some rain drops in the morning with clouds lingering most of the day.Highs only in the low to mid 50s.

It looks mild again to start next week, with cooler air to follow by mid week.