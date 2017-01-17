More Rain Moves In!

First, a little WETTER..before it gets WARMER.

The front that brought the severe weather Sunday and drier weather Monday has stalled to our south and clouds are back. It has been raining SE counties on/off all night and will continue through the morning. A pair of disturbances will spread the rain back north this afternoon with fairly widespread coverage by evening rush hour continuing into the overnight. temps in the 50s will fall as rain starts to a chilly temp in the 40s tonight.

Rain exits tomorrow AM (although may still linger east) with clouds holding most of the day. that will also keep us cool in the 50s.

The back edge of the parent storm will finally clear the area Thursday afternoon. Clouds will start, but some sun and 60s to finish.

Friday looks dry and mild (upper 60s) although clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm system.

Saturday will depend on how much moisture can return ahead of a cold front...there is the POTENTIAL for severe weather (esp. eastern areas) if that moisture return can happen. Highs still in the 60s before dropping Sunday. That looks WINDY and chilly with temps holding in the lower 50s with clouds...and even a few raindrops.