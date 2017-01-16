A foggy start to your Monday forecast Weather A foggy start to your Monday forecast Damaging storms passed through North Texas yesterday evening leaving behind wind damage from at least two tornadoes and flooding from heavy rains. This morning, all we're left with is a Dense Fog Advisory set to expire at 10 a.m. Fog should burn off pretty quickly, leaving behind sunshine and warmer weather. Highs today will be in the 60s for the most part with light winds and dry conditions. Only spots to see more rain will be SE near Palestine. Tonight, dry for the most part with lows in the

Damaging storms passed through North Texas yesterday evening leaving behind wind damage from at least two tornadoes and flooding from heavy rains. This morning, all we're left with is a Dense Fog Advisory set to expire at 10 a.m.



Fog should burn off pretty quickly, leaving behind sunshine and warmer weather. Highs today will be in the 60s for the most part with light winds and dry conditions. Only spots to see more rain will be SE near Palestine.



Tonight, dry for the most part with lows in the 40s. Tomorrow brings cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 20% coverage from showers, especially south of I-20.