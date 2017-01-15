Dense Fog Advisory through noon, strong storms tonight Weather Dense Fog Advisory through noon, strong storms tonight Dense Fog Advisory continues through noon today, then we warm up into the low 60s with overcast and breezy conditions. Winds increase overnight out ahead of a cold front that will bring everyone in North Texas a good chance for rain. Storms will start to fire west along the front after 9 p.m., then move east into the Metroplex around midnight, and areas east before 3 a.m. Some storms could contain damaging winds and large hail. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado, but chances for that are

Dense Fog Advisory continues through noon today, then we warm up into the low 60s with overcast and breezy conditions. Winds increase overnight out ahead of a cold front that will bring everyone in North Texas a good chance for rain. Storms will start to fire west along the front after 9 p.m., then move east into the Metroplex around midnight, and areas east before 3 a.m. Some storms could contain damaging winds and large hail. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado, but chances for that are very low.



Rain should end by sunrise, leaving us with sunshine and temps in the 60s for Monday afternoon.



Slight chances of rain return midweek, but sunshine and 70s will dominate by the workweek's end.