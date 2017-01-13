A Bit Dreary into the Weekend...

Gray...is here to stay!

Most of us are now on the COOL side of the front that came through yesterday, although the temperature gradient will still range from near 40 in NW areas to 70 far SE today and tomorrow. Most Metro temps will be close to 50. As for RAIN chances, today will be relatively high coverage for LIGHT rain showers or patchy rain as a disturbance moves north from the Gulf.

Saturday into Sunday will see lower coverage (30%) but still at least a chance for showers.

By Sunday afternoon, the warmer air moves back in with gusty SE winds...highs in the 60s areas wide. As a storm now in California heads into Texas...we'll see a line of storms develop BUT they will be delayed until mainly Sunday evening west and Sunday night for the rest of us. Some may have high winds and very heavy rain.

The front will linger into Monday morning from DFW east with a continued chance for rain and a few storms before slowly drying out.

A few showers are still possible Tuesday, but temps don't look very cold at all...and will start rising again into the 70s by late week!