Last Warm Day For Most...Rain on the way for many!

Flip...and Flop. Drip and Drop! Big Changes ahead!

Today is the last warm day for most of us as south winds have pulled up VERY humid air. That means a lot more clouds...even some patchy drizzle this morning. Highs still into the mid 70s, with any sun pushing us higher (although that's not expected). The ARCTIC front will slowly drop into northern areas, so by later afternoon...temps north of Denton will be in the 40s and 50s.

That front (which will also trigger a few showers) will continue through a lot of North Texas tonight as we've been saying for days. We will be into the colder air tomorrow with highs only near 40 NW areas...low 50s Metro and still near 70 toward Palestine. Showers or areas of rain are more likely now that we are on the cooler side.

The same contrast holds for Saturday, with 40 NW and 70 SE (50s in-between) although most energy to create showers will stay more north, so we'll lower coverage to 30%.

The warm, humid air returns with gusty winds Sunday ahead of a strong Pacific storm. Showers and storms will develop in West Texas and march east...arriving in western areas during the afternoon and making it into the Metroplex during the evening. Some may be strong (winds) with very heavy rain.

That complex will slow down and may linger DFW east into Monday morning...before exiting with cooler air to follow. At this time, we may see some showers in the cooler air Tuesday before drying out mid-week.