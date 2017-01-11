Near Record Highs Again?!

The weekday WARM will turn into weekend STORMS!

Simply WARM and humid today! Some morning clouds (east) will break for sun and very strong winds (30+mph). Temps will again head toward 80...and may get into low 80s from FTW west.

It stays balmy tonight and into Thursday, although patchy drizzle is possible AM along with more of a mostly cloudy sky. That should keep us in the 70s versus 80.

Our COLD FRONT moves into NW areas in the afternoon and into the Metroplex at night before slowing down and eventually stalling. That creates a forecast nightmare here Friday and Saturday with highs ranging from the low 40s NW to the low 70s SE. That's actually the EASY part. It's what happens in-between that is harder. Metro temps will be near 60 Friday (but could range from 50s north to 70s south) and in the 50s Saturday (but near 50 north and 70 south).

Either way, some showers or patchy rain will be possible with best chances on the COOLER side of the front.

By Sunday, we all get back into the warmer and more humid air with increasing WIND as a strong upper level storm heads in. a complex of thunderstorms and heavy rain will move from west to east late in the day and into the evening hours with wind the main threat.

Once they clear by Monday morning east...cooler air (50s) moves back in for the MLK Holiday and into Tuesday.